iFani to link with Amanda Black & other SA music arts

“Dear iFani fans, I NEED YOUR HELP. Please ask Amanda Black to please give me a feature; I sent her the song 3 years ago, I still want that song with her. Ndiyanicela Khanindicelele Kdala ndicela Ndisacela,” he tweeted.

Some of the followers called out Amanda to help their fave, while a few others mocked him.

“I’ve never thought I would see the day you begging Amanda for a feature thee ifani how the mighty have fallen,” a tweep wrote.

He have been working tirelessly so far this year to make sure he accomplish at least 90 percent of his target as he plans on making an album sooner than later.

His first single, “Hola Haters” opened to a tepid response in 2009, and gained wider reception once it was picked by the Guateng Radio Station, YFM and featured as one among the ‘Hot 9’ songs on the “Hot 9” chart. His second single ‘Ewe’ defined his feelings about the South African music industry and the reception for his music. The song, released in 2010, gained significant airplay on pop music stations and charts and was one of his most commercially successful singles till date.

The TV channel SABC1 picked ‘Ewe’ as one of the ‘Best Music Videos’ for 2011. iFani signed a contract with Sony Music Africa in 2012 after the release of his single ‘See Live’. Through the next couple of years, he released a series of successful singles including ‘Shake’ and ‘Milli’, and has collaborated with the artist Blaksuga, with whom he released the track, ‘Chocolate and Vanilla featuring Blaksuga’. ‘Shake’ debuted on Club 808’s Chart at the number 1 position in September 2012. In 2013 he released his first album ‘I Believes in Me’ (1st Quadrant), with thirteen tracks and collaborations with the artists Blacksuga, Nomsa and Bongani Fassie.

The second album, “I Believes in Me” (2nd Quadrant) released on 29 April 2015 and achieved ‘Gold’ status on the same day of its release and topping the SA music industry for many months.

