If I Were a Nigerian, Malian or South African, I Would Have Blown Outside’- Songstress Sherifa Gunu

Veteran Ghanaian songstress Sherif Gunu is not happy about the level support and attention she has been given so far in the Ghanaian music industry despite her relentless contribution to the creative arts industry.

Without mincing words, Sherifa said if she were a Nigerian, Marlain or South African, she would have become a global phenomenon and gained more respect in her native homeland than what she is experiencing now.

In a recent interview with Graphic , the indigenous singer and energetic performer said, “It is not as if I don’t do good music. I produce fantastic music but it is hard for me to be recognized here in Ghana.

“However, other countries appreciate what I do and always invite me to perform. I have been to different countries and the response there has been encouraging,” she stated. According to Sherifa, she would have been a bigger artiste if she was in another African country.

“If I were a Nigerian, Malian or South African, I am sure I would have been so big and appreciated. I believe strongly I would have been living large if I were not a Ghanaian,” she said. Sherifa said it was about time Ghanaians appreciated good music and good stagecraft.

“Every Ghanaian knows what I am capable of when it comes to my stagecraft. I always wow the audience anytime I am on stage but how many times do I get the opportunity to perform here.” she stated.

Sherifa is scheduled to release her next studio album this December. The album, she says, will be her best so far considering the calibre of people she has featured.

“I don’t want to reveal all the details but I have Wiyaala, Eno Barony, Tino Kamal from UK, among other great artistes, on the album,” she said.

SOURCE: www.Ghgossip.com