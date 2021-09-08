You are here
Egypt sack coach El Badry after disappointing draw vs Gabon

Egypt’s FA has sacked coach Hossam El Badry a day after Sunday’s World Cup qualifying draw in Gabon.

The Pharaohs salvaged a 1-1 draw when equalizing in the last.

El Badry has been let go despite not losing one of his 10 games in charge.

Egypt are also top of Group F with four points.

El Badry was named as Egypt’s head coach after his predecessor; Javier Aguire was sacked following a poor display on home soil when hosting the 2019 African Cup of Nation.

Local reports claim that the team’s technical director could be named interim coach to lead the team through the rest of the World Cup qualifiers until the appointment of a new coach.

