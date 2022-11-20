IEA, African Development Bank to launch first Regional Training on Energy Efficiency Policy Packages for Sub Saharan Africa

What: Pre-training

Who: International Energy Agency (IEA), African Development Bank (AfDB)

When: 21-25 November 2022

Where: Online (Zoom), pre-registration required

The International Energy Agency (IEA), jointly with the African Development Bank will host the first Regional Training on Energy Efficiency Policy Packages for Sub Saharan Africa in a virtual format from 21-25 November 2022.

The IEA has held in-person energy efficiency policy training weeks in Paris and major emerging economies and regions since 2015. Building on the success of past IEA training weeks, the new training will serve as an introduction to the basic principles for designing successful energy efficiency policy packages.

The virtual training will take place from Monday to Friday from 10:00 to 12:00 (CET) in English with simultaneous translation into French. After one day of general introduction to the principles of the energy efficiency policy package, each of the following training days will cover one of the following energy end uses:

Appliances

Buildings

Industry

Transport

The programme is open to all, but its main target audience is policy makers (national, state-level or municipal), academia, industry partners and civil society engaged in energy efficiency policy design and implementation.

For more information and to register for the training week visit https://www.iea-events.org/africa-energy-efficiency-training-week

African Development Bank Group