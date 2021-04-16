I won’t forgive fans who hyped my singing days -Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh, Nollywood star, says she wouldn’t forgive fans who hyped her singing days. In a post on her Instagram page, the actress …

Tonto Dikeh, Nollywood star, says she wouldn’t forgive

fans who hyped her singing days.

In a post on her Instagram page, the actress explained that

her son ran when she tried singing to him.

“Even if I forgive anybody, I no go forgive fans wey

dey hail me that time when I sing. I really will spank my son. I sang, he ran.

Even my own flesh and blood Andre Dikeh is running from my singing voice. It is

finished,” she wrote.

After a successful acting career, Dikeh had ventured into

the music industry. She featured in a music video of Amaco Investments

alongside Patience Ozokwor and made her music debut with the singles ‘Hi’ and

‘Itz Ova’, which featured Snypa.

In June 2014, D’banj signed her to DB Records, his music

label, but Dikeh later announced her departure in March 2015.

In 2020, the 35-year-old had opened up on her political interest after returning to school to study a

leadership course.

“I do know that I’m going to be a senator. I think the

position is going to climb up. Being a governor, I do not know. But I don’t see

anything past me. Anything I put my mind to, I can do it. I’m in the process;

I’ve started,” she had said.

“I’ve been watching

the grounds. I’m not going to be identifying with any political party at the

moment until 2023.

“I got so detached from Nollywood. I can’t remember one

[movie I’ve been in] out of the bag. It’s not my reality anymore. I don’t go

back to rewatch my movies because I’m not Nollywood oriented anymore.

“I won’t say I’ve grown bigger than Nollywood. My dreams

have rather grown bigger than Nollywood. I’ve rejected movie roles and I still

do. I’m one artist who didn’t like to be stereotyped.”

