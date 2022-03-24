I will sing, collect bread from Atiku Abubakar — Singer Timi Dakolo

Singer Timi Dakolo has clapped back at a man who called him out for singing at the presidential declaration event of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

Dakolo was the guest singer as Abubakar declared his intention to run again for the most coveted office in 2023.

The event was held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday and a clip of Dakolo’s performance was shared on the former vice president’s Twitter page.

Taking to his page, an Instagram user with the username: @olaolu_thaniel, called out Dakolo for singing and endorsing Abubakar for presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

@olaolu_thaniel wrote: “They have started singing in political rallies ohhh @timidakolo is live at Abuja international conference center singing and endorsing DPD’s Atiku.

“Let it be known that @timidakolo endorsed Atiku.”

The singer, in his reply, justified his action and told the critic to come up with a song of his own if he’s so pained.

“I will sing and collect bread my Guy, if it pains you well well, go sing your own 😂”

This comes days after many Nigerians condemned former Super Eagles defender, Taribo West, for praying for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, when he turned 70.

West prayed at a novelty match for the two-term Governor of Lagos State, who is also aspiring to rule the country in 2023.

