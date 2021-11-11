I Want To see Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid Do A Song Together Before I Die: Kemi Olunloyo

Journalist Kemi Olunloyo has taken to her social media to reveal her dying wishes.

The star stated that she wish she see Davido, BurnaBoy and Wizkid sing a song together before her demise.

Kemi said: “I wanna see Davido, Burna and Wizkid do a song together before I die”.

READ ALSO: “Whitemoney should run for office in his state, he will win” — Kemi Olunloyo

She frankly speaks, “I’ve been a Music journalist 27 years among other news beats, a music publicist and a Canadian Grammy judge. When I die, that song must be played at my funeral reception, I will be so proud as an Angel”.

Well, no one is sure if the wish will come to pass and it depends on the artistes if they are ready to reconcile.

I wanna see Davido, Burna and Wizkid do a song together before I die. I’ve been a music journalist 27 years among other news beats, a music publicist and a Canadian Grammy Judge. When I die, that song must be played at my funeral reception. I will be so proud as an Angel. DO IT🎶 — Journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo🇳🇬 (@KemiOlunloyo) November 11, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music