I saw in a vision that Davido will be shot – Prophet reveals in a viral video

Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has

prophesied that only effective prayers can prevent the spirit of death that

looms around Nigerian singer, Davido.

In a viral video which he shared on March 12, 2021, the

Prophet revealed that there is a deadly plot against the Nigerian musician in

the spiritual realm.

According to the Osei Kofi, he saw in a vision that Davido

would be shot dead at a night club, pub or evening event.

He said in part:

“I saw in the vision that Davido will be shot in a meeting

at an event that took place at night. They rushed him to the hospital and

pronounced him dead. Let us pray to avoid the spirit of death. Every attack

against him must be destroyed.

”That young man is the target of the enemy. We pray for

vigilance for him and pray that the Lord will give him sobriety and vigilance.

“Let us pray for Nigeria too. I saw Nigeria on fire. I saw

chaos and confusion there”

See video below;

— Ghanaian Preacher Calls For Urgent Prayers For Singer Davido And Nigeria. Ghanaian Prophet, Prince Elisha Osei Kofi has predicted that only effective prayers can avert the “spirit of death” hovering around, popular Nigerian musician Davido. pic.twitter.com/fRvV5yX6Et — VyrãlTreñdz (@TheVyralTrendz) March 13, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music