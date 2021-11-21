‘I love you with everything in me’, Davido’s manager celebrates singer on birthday

Davido’s manager and business partner for over a decade, Asa Asika, has joined thousands of the pop star’s friends, fans and family members to wish him a happy birthday.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, the talent manager made it known that he loves his friend and client with everything in him. Asika said, “Words won’t do justice to this! David Adeleke when you said to me you wanted to pursue a career in music and I agreed to be your manager, I didn’t know we would have these many stories!

“Just know that I am so proud of you and admire the kind of person you are! I love you with everything in me, ten years in and we have so much more to do! Happy birthday to a man of the people! We are going to use this music to change the world!!! Till the wheels fall off 014.”

The multiple award-winning singer is currently in Dubai celebrating his birthday with his friends and family.

Celebrating the singer, other Nigerian A-list celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to praise the Dami Duro singer.

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, while sharing a video snippet of her ‘spraying’ money on the singer via her Instagram account simply wrote, “Big Big birthday shoutout to my brother @davido.” (sic).

Also, music enthusiast, Soso Soberekon via his verified Instagram handle wrote, “Happy Birthday @davido 250 million years fall on you!!! Today we shut down Dubai.”

