I haven’t been successful in the music industry —Blackface
Ahmedu Obiabo, the Nigerian singer better known as
Blackface, says he has not been successful in the music industry.
The musician spoke about his music industry struggles during
a chat with Chude Jideonwo, TV host.
Blackface reiterated that no music industry show had ever
given him an award since he started music till date.
He said he didn’t mind as he had started out on the career
path in revolt against being stereotyped as a minority.
“People see success in different ways. I haven’t been
successful in the music industry in terms of the works I’m putting out paying
me; buying me a bigger house and space. I don’t really have that,” the singer
said.
“What I do have is the respect from the people on the
streets; those who say thank you for the music. There’s nothing I can do about
that. I started music because I wanted to make it for the fans, not to get rich
or famous.
“I started it because I come from Benue state and we’re
dubbed the minority. I thought that, if I had a microphone, I was going to be
loud and people would be able to hear me. That way, they can listen to the
plights of my people.
“That’s the reason why I’m making music. I’m satisfied
inside. I don’t care about the accolades. No Nigerian music industry show has
given me one award since I became a singer because I’m the one they don’t want
to rate.
“I’m the one they don’t want to talk about. As long as
people embrace the music, I don’t care. I do music differently and they want to
be like, ‘why is he different and saying he’s special’. I’m in a foreign land
even if I’m in Nigeria.”
Blackface, 2Baba, and Faze had been a part of Plantashun
Boiz, an R&B music group that later fell out in 2004.
The trio parted ways after the exit of 2Baba who wanted a
solo run on the platform of Kennis Music at the time.
A disagreement would later ensue after Blackface accused
2Baba of stealing the 2004 hit ‘African Queen’ from him.