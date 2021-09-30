I haven’t been successful in the music industry —Blackface

Ahmedu Obiabo, the Nigerian singer better known as Blackface, says he has not been successful in the music industry. The musician spok…

Ahmedu Obiabo, the Nigerian singer better known as

Blackface, says he has not been successful in the music industry.

The musician spoke about his music industry struggles during

a chat with Chude Jideonwo, TV host.

Blackface reiterated that no music industry show had ever

given him an award since he started music till date.

He said he didn’t mind as he had started out on the career

path in revolt against being stereotyped as a minority.

“People see success in different ways. I haven’t been

successful in the music industry in terms of the works I’m putting out paying

me; buying me a bigger house and space. I don’t really have that,” the singer

said.

“What I do have is the respect from the people on the

streets; those who say thank you for the music. There’s nothing I can do about

that. I started music because I wanted to make it for the fans, not to get rich

or famous.

“I started it because I come from Benue state and we’re

dubbed the minority. I thought that, if I had a microphone, I was going to be

loud and people would be able to hear me. That way, they can listen to the

plights of my people.

“That’s the reason why I’m making music. I’m satisfied

inside. I don’t care about the accolades. No Nigerian music industry show has

given me one award since I became a singer because I’m the one they don’t want

to rate.

“I’m the one they don’t want to talk about. As long as

people embrace the music, I don’t care. I do music differently and they want to

be like, ‘why is he different and saying he’s special’. I’m in a foreign land

even if I’m in Nigeria.”

Blackface, 2Baba, and Faze had been a part of Plantashun

Boiz, an R&B music group that later fell out in 2004.

The trio parted ways after the exit of 2Baba who wanted a

solo run on the platform of Kennis Music at the time.

A disagreement would later ensue after Blackface accused

2Baba of stealing the 2004 hit ‘African Queen’ from him.

Sourced From Nigerian Music