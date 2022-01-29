I have never loved anyone like this in my lifetime – Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pollock confesses total love for the musician
Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pollock has confessed total love for the musician on Twitter.
According to her, she has never loved anyone the way she loves Nigerian music star Wizkid.
Jada P, a talent manager, and Wizkid’s third baby mama, stated this on Friday after a fan asked her if she loves the singer.
“With all my heart! I have never loved anyone like this in my lifetime. Our love is magical,” Jada replied the fan.
Jada P met Wizkid in 2012 while she was still managing popular American-based singer, Chris Bown.
She then became Wizkid’s manager but their relationship became more than just professional.
They had a child together in 2017, and appear to still be together in 2021.
