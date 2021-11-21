I fell in love with music as a baby — Rattyboy

Singer, Tobenna Alumona, popularly known as Rattyboy, has said that his ‘romance’ with music runs deep. According to him when he was a baby, it often took music to calm him down whenever he cried.

He said, “My love for music started a long time ago. I was told by my mum that as infant, she could only get me to stop crying whenever she sang to me. When I grew older, I also continued my love for music. No matter how stressed or unhappy I’m feeling, music instantly lifts my mood. And, that’s what I want to give my fans. I want my music to make people happy.”

Speaking on the recent release of his Extended Play album titled, Full Moon, the graduate of Political Science from the University of Harikov, Ukraine, said, “I had a lovely time making the album and I am sure that my fans will love it because I made it specially for then. I have also recorded songs such as Holy Water, I Got You featuring Mandy Dollz, Addiction, Dorari, How Dare You featuring Teni, and Dance.

“I would also like to work with Wande Coal and Drake who I regard as my mentors.”

The singer noted that he was so passionate about music that he once used his school fees to pay for a studio session.

