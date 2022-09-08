I came into the music industry from prison in the UK – Burna Boy

Grammy award winner, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy has recounted his journey into the music industry.

Burna Boy tweeted he had no idea that he would live long, noting that he came into the music industry from prison in the UK.

The 31-year-old was arrested in London in 2010 for allegedly murdering an individual.

According to some reports, he has been banned from the UK for 15 years.

According to him, Nigerians are unaware of his personality and he is also uninterested in being the biggest artist but just wants to be happy and do what he loves.

Sourced From Nigerian Music