You are here
Africa 

Hundreds of people gathered in Madrid to welcome the Christmas season

Village Reporter ,
Last updated: 1 hour ago

Thousands of Madrilenians gathered for Black Friday evening shopping as the city’s Christmas lights were switched on. Madrid’s Plaza Mayor has become a large Christmas market full of more than 100 colourful stalls where locals and tourists can find a variety of gifts and decorations. These festive scenes contrast with the closure of Christmas markets in northern Europe. Authorities in Germany, battling rising COVID-19 infection rates, have had to close iconic festive markets in Nuremberg and Dresden; however Frankfurt’s market has been saved – for the time being. There were mixed feelings among those out enjoying the atmosphere in the Spanish capital.

More about

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.