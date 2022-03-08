Hundreds of African students starving in Ukraine as evacuation delays

– Advertisement –





Hundreds of African students are reportedly starving in Ukraine as Russian forces pummel the north-eastern city of Sumy for days now.

The students are nationals of Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia and other countries who are stuck in Ukraine.

Reports say apart from food shortage, there is also no water, compelling the stranded students to drink melted snow.

The situation has also been compounded by non-functioning bank Automated Teller Machines.

An Indian student, Vipin Yadav, who is part of the group trapped in the city, estimates about 1,300 foreign students are still trapped there – including people from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Turkey.

Mr. Yadav told the BBC that there was nothing to eat for the last four to five days.

Last week, the Nigerian and Ghanaian governments begun the repatriating of their nationals fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

But there are still many of their nationals in the war ravaged Ukraine and neighboring countries who are yet to be evacuated.

More than 1,000 Ghanaian students were living in Ukraine until Russia invaded the country. The West African nation has so far made two repatriation missions.

Nigeria is expected to evacuate 5,000 citizens who crossed from Ukraine to the neighbouring countries of Romania, Poland and Hungary.

Meanwhile Namibian students who have arrived home from Ukraine following Russia’s invasion will have an option to enroll in local universities.

The country’s education ministry termed it as a second chance to the students, although there was no clarity on how transfer of grades will be done.

The announcement came as some 23 students arrived home on Sunday.

Source: Africafeeds.com