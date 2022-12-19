You are here
Africa Sports World 

How the world reacted to Argentina winning the World Cup

Elwin Mandowa, , , , , ,

Argentina on Sunday became 2022 World Cup champions for the third time after beating France on penalties in the final in Qatar.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning spot-kick to give the South Americans a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out, after a frenetic game ended 3-3 after extra time.

Lionel Messi scored twice and Angel di Maria netted for the Argentines, while France’s Kylian Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Argentina eventually triumphed to seal their third world title, with Messi crowning an extraordinary career by lifting the golden trophy at Lusail Stadium.

– Advertisement –

Here is how the world reacted to the Argentine victory and Messi finally winning the World Cup.

Morocco’s historic showing at the World Cup ends with fourth place finish

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.