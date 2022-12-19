How the world reacted to Argentina winning the World Cup

Argentina on Sunday became 2022 World Cup champions for the third time after beating France on penalties in the final in Qatar.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning spot-kick to give the South Americans a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out, after a frenetic game ended 3-3 after extra time.

Lionel Messi scored twice and Angel di Maria netted for the Argentines, while France’s Kylian Mbappe became the first player since Geoff Hurst in 1966 to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.

Argentina eventually triumphed to seal their third world title, with Messi crowning an extraordinary career by lifting the golden trophy at Lusail Stadium.

Here is how the world reacted to the Argentine victory and Messi finally winning the World Cup.

Congrats to Argentina and to the GOAT, Lionel Messi, for an amazing World Cup victory. https://t.co/TkPRhReOV9 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2022

Messi has won a World Cup.

Ronaldo has never won a World Cup. The debate is over people. — ksi (@KSI) December 18, 2022

Congratulations @leomessi 🏆 & 🇦🇷

That has to be the best game I have ever watched ,it was a privilege to be at and witness the Greatest ever player of my generation win the World Cup.@emi_martinez26 Congratulations mate. 🧤🏆 pic.twitter.com/LUgxOrIrrD — John Terry (@JohnTerry26) December 19, 2022

The Day After! It wasn’t a dream. Messi and Argentina finally won the World Cup last night. Felicidades 🇦🇷. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rU9mf51dw4 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) December 19, 2022

Mario Götze celebrating Lionel Messi’s World Cup victory with his son is one of football’s great full-circle moments. pic.twitter.com/7rpAcwi9bU — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) December 19, 2022

