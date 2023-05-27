How struggles inspired my new song — BM Baby

A singer, Bertha Mary, aka BM Baby, has said that her new song titled, ‘Baba’, was inspired by the struggles she had faced.

She told Saturday Beats, “The song was inspired by my struggles. Sometimes, we find ourselves going through things we cannot share with anyone but God. I know people go through a lot, even when it seems they have a perfect life. Things are not always what they seem.”

Discussing the potential impact of the song, the singer said, “I believe it will have a massive impact, because it is relatable. Everyone has been in that situation at one point or the other.”

Speaking on some of the challenges she faces, BM Baby said, “Being recognised and given a chance to showcase one’s talent can be a struggle, especially when one is starting from the scratch. Sometimes, one even has to pay to perform on big stages. Everything is about money when one is just starting out.”

She also noted that she would like to collaborate with Tiwa Savage. She said, “Tiwa Savage has been through a lot of things that could have broken her, but she never gives up. Her consistency is amazing. And of course, she is the queen of afrobeats.”