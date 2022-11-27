Hillary Vincent, the project manager of popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has revealed how he died on Friday.

The Project Manager of the “Welu Welu” crooner revealed this to Sunday PUNCH in an interview on Saturday.

Vincent, according to the report by Sunday PUNCH, denied viral reports that the singer slumped in his Lekki, Lagos State residence.

He said: “It is not true that Sammie slumped and died.

“That report is false.

“At the right time, the family will set the records straight.

“But, I can tell you authoritatively that he did not slump.

“Rather, he just did not wake up from his sleep.

“As regards the funeral arrangements, the details will be made known by the family.

“But right now, they are still in grief and mourning the departed singer.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music