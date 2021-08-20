How my childhood affinity fueled my passion for music – Nazarene

Burgeoning Nigerian-born singer, rapper and songwriter, Godwin Amuh, better known as Nazarene in music circles, has revealed how his childhood affinity fueled his passion for music.

Formerly known as Juneflamez, Nazarene began his music odyssey in 2017 after picking music as an ideal profession and thereafter his passion was further fueled when his big brother purchased a complete studio setup as a gift.

The musician, who is signed onto the stables of Captain of the Ship Entertainment (since 2018), revealed during an interview on Instagram that he had an affinity for volleyball and music.

“Music has always been a part of me and I have been doing music and it became more part of me after I graduated from Benue State University with a BSc in Biological Science(s).

“I initially gained recognition as a singer following the release of my single entitled ‘Caro’ in 2018. With the intent of further pursuing my musical career, I went on to release additional singles, ‘Vacation’ featuring Boibee in 2018, ‘Future of Benue’ featuring Double G also in 2018, ‘Motivated’ in 2019, Latifa featuring Slizeboyability also in 2019 all to critical acclaim,” Nazarene said.

