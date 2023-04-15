How I was almost kidnapped — Singer Tiwa Savage

Popular singer, Tiwa Savage, has confirmed that her Lagos State residence was attacked by some suspected kidnappers on Thursday.

It was gathered that some hoodlums attacked her home in what seemed like an attempt to kidnap the popular artist.

It was learnt that Savage’s new domestic staff – a driver – was allegedly passing information to his co-conspirators who had been trailing her as she left home for days.

On Friday, the singer through her organisation, Everything Savage Limited, confirmed the attack in a statement, adding that some of the suspects had been arrested.

The statement said: “Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday, April 13, 2023 there was a major security breach at the residence of musician, Tiwa Savage.

“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms Savage and her family are safe and well.”

