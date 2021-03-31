How can interbank markets enable economic growth in Africa?

The Making Finance Work For Africa (MFW4A) initiative and the Development and Economic Growth Research Programme (DEGRP) at the think tank ODI are hosting a short series of webinars based on two recently published DEGRP synthesis reports on the banking and financial sectors in sub-Saharan Africa.

The first webinar in this series, Sub-Saharan Africa’s interbank markets: progress, barriers and policy implications, will focus on the role that interbank markets play in enabling economic growth in the African context. The authors of this timely research, Sherillyn Raga and Judith Tyson, will present findings and take questions from the audience.

Invited speakers include Ingrid Hagen (Vice-President Strategic Projects, Frontclear Management, a financial markets development company) and Dr. Samuel Triongo (Director, Centre for Research on Financial Markets & Policy, Kenya Bankers’ Association); Victor Murinde (Director, Centre for Global Finance at SOAS, University of London) will chair the event.

The webinar will provide valuable insights on:

The current landscape and existing policy environment of interbank markets, with analysis of the recent evidence identifying barriers that hinder their development.

What can be done to broaden and deepen the interbank market across sub-Saharan Africa and develop the efficiency of the banking sector.

The policy implications for financial regulators and central banks.

