How body shaming affected me – Singer Omawumi

Nigerian singer, Omawumi Megbele, has revealed that she was body shamed as a child because of her facial features.

She made this known on her Instagram page on Monday, stating that she was called several nicknames because of her protruding forehead.

The Bottom Belle crooner said, “I was one of those kids they used to call ‘Hammer Headed’, ‘OGORstina’ and ‘Ekpengbe forehead’.

“Infact, one of my aunts used to call me ‘Beauty’. She said she was using it to prophecy into my life that I will be pretty someday.”

Omawumi stated that the body shaming made her to depend on make up at a point in her life, because she felt imperfect.

“Well, there was a time I allowed it get to me. There was a time that I couldn’t step out without being heavily decked up in makeup. I would do all manners of things to hide my flaws because I felt imperfect,” she disclosed.

The singer, however, revealed that she has grown to love herself despite her imperfections.

She wrote, “Now the only thing that has changed is that I’m madly in love with my imperfect me, with my ekpengbe forehead, with my knock knees, with my cellulites and stretch marks like map of Africa!

“I’m in love with my skin and everything within. And guess what? I can still decide to change or hide a flaw because that too is okay!

“What I won’t do is allow anybody’s perception of me direct the decisions I make for myself. I am beautiful. You are beautiful too!”

