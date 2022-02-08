3 Fashionable Lifestyles Any Lady Can Copy From Nigeria Hip Hop Singer Tiwa Savage

Tiwa Savage is not a strange name in the Nigerian entertainment industry, and the increment in her fan base all over the world isn’t a surprise, because she has what it takes to win many people to herself, and that is her sonorous voice.

She didn’t stop there as she always captivates her fans with her diverse amazing outfits, and that is why we have no choice but to copy from her to boost our fashion lifestyle, as a lady follow me as we check some fashionable lifestyles from the celebrated Nigeria Singer.

Photo credit: Instagram – Tiwa Savage

1. Her classy and simple ways of rocking black outfits: whenever you see Tiwa appear in black you will always conclude that she understands how best to adorn and rock a black outfit. Knowing fully well that black colors are not bright colors, and also doesn’t need much adornment before you make the color more appealing.

Checking through her pictures, you will find out that every adornment on her black outfit is always simple and silent, at the same time it’s classy. In other words, you can wear a black outfit and appear stunning.

Photo credit: Instagram – Tiwa Savage

2. Her modest way or rocking native wears: native wears ranges from outfits made from Ankara, Lace, Sheer fabric, and so on, and the number of times Tiwa has appeared in those outfits, she stood out effortlessly and modestly, and no lady would want to leave such lifestyle behind and appear the other way round.

For your Owambe events, you can see what to copy from her outfits, you don’t have to be flamboyant before you rock your native wear, be modest.

Photo credit: Instagram – Tiwa Savage

3. The way she appears in casual outfits: casual outfits are meant to be worn when you have no special function, but Tiwa Savage has shown us that you can still look amazingly cute in causal outfits, and because you are heading for a casual outing doesn’t stop you from appearing perfect like you would do if you are going for another form of outing.

Photo credit: Instagram – Tiwa Savage

