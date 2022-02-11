How Angela Okorie Has Made A Name For Herself Both In The Movie And Music Industry

Angela Okorie is among the best, beautiful and talented actresses in Nigerian. Her career in the film industry began in 2009, when she starred in her first film, “Sincerity.” She rose to prominence as a result of her outstanding performance in the film “Holy Serpent.”

She became active and busy in the industry, starring in a number of blockbuster films. She has appeared in over 80 films, alongside well-known actors. She is now regarded as one of Nollywood’s most successful actresses and producers.

Angela Okorie is making waves not only in the Movie industry, but also in the Nigerian music industry. She is a songwriter and musician in the music industry. Her debut singles were released in 2019, but she became more popular in 2020 after the official release of her hit single “Legit.” Most Nigerians liked the song, and it was broadcast all over the country. She has collaborated with a number of well-known Nigerian musicians and has performed in a variety of musical programmes.

She is currently working in the film and music industry, with more to come in 2022.

