Here is an analysis of the top Nigerian songs since January 2021

As the only music chart publication in Nigeria, it is part of our commitment towards music data tracking and music documentation to allow listeners, music enthusiasts, music executives, artistes and professionals get a look at the performance of music in the country in the year review.

The information on the TurnTable YTD Chart includes top songs across all platforms (TurnTable Top 50 of 2021 so far), top songs on major platforms (radio, TV and streaming), as well as top songs across different genres (Hip-Hop/Rap, Afro-Pop, RnB, Alternative, Gospel, Traditional) and international music (international music including and excluding).

For the top songs of 2021, it employs the same methodology to the Top 50 that blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria.

YTD Top Songs in 2021 So Far

Omah Lay’s “Godly” is the No. 1 song so far in 2021. The song has tallied over 1.12 billion radio impression, 234 million TV impressions, and 36.7 million equivalent streams. Under the component platforms of the Top 50 (radio, TV and streaming); for radio, “Godly” received its most plays on Cool FM 96.9 (Lagos), SoundCity 98.5 (Lagos) and Max 102.3 FM (Lagos).

For TV, the song had it most plays so far on Trace Naija, SoundCity TV, and Hip TV. For streaming, “Godly” is the No. 1 song so far on Audiomack, Boomplay and YouTube NG.

Additionally, “Godly” peaked at No. 1 on the weekly TurnTable Top 50 chart for 11 weeks (a record for the longest No. 1 song in chart history).

Dj Kaywise & Phyno’s “High Way” is No. 2 on the chart so far in 2021. The Hip-Hop/Rap song on Amapiano production has tallied over 1.27 billion radio impressions, 94.6 million TV impressions and 16.2 million equivalent streams.

“High Way” is the No. 1 song on radio in Nigeria so far in 2021 and it has had its most plays on SoundCity 98.5 (Lagos), Cool FM 96.9 (Lagos), and Max 90.9 FM (Abuja). For TV; it has had its most plays on Tace Naija, HipTV and SoundCity. For streaming; “High Way” is No. 15 on YouTube NG so far in 2021.

Additionally, “High Way” peaked at No. 2 on the weekly TurnTable Top 50 chart for a record 9 weeks.

Ladipoe & Buju’s “Feeling” is No. 3 so far in 2021. “Feeling” has tallied over 636 million radio impressions, 84.2 million TV impressions and 24.2 million equivalent streams. The song, released on May 7, 2021, has had it most plays on SoundCity 98.5 (Lagos), Cool FM 96.9 (Lagos), and the Beat 99.9PH (Port-Harcourt). For TV, it has had its most plays on Trace Naija, Hip TV and SoundCity TV. For streaming, “Feeling” is No. 5 overall and No. 18 on YouTube NG.

Additionally, “Feeling” peaked at No. 1 on the weekly TurnTable Top 50 chart for five weeks where it became the first song to reach No. 1 on three different occasions.

Wizkid’s “Essence” with Tems is No. 4 so far in 2021. The global chart topping effort has tallied over 760 million radio impressions, 151 million TV impressions and 14.6 million equivalent streams. This also includes charts points from its “Essence (Remix)” with Justin Bieber.

“Essence” has had its most plays on SoundCity 98.5 (Lagos), Cool FM 96.9 (Lagos), Max 90.9 FM (Abuja). For TV, it has had it most plays on Trace Naija, Hip TV and SoundCity TV. For streaming, “Essence” is No. 2 on YouTube NG so far in 2021.

Additionally, the song peaked at No. 2 on the weekly TurnTable Top 50 chart.

At No. 5 is Olamide’s “Rock” which has tallied over 464 million radio impressions, 145 million TV impressions, and 22.8 million equivalent streams. “Rock” has had its most plays on SoundCity 98.5 (Lagos), Cool FM 96.9 (Lagos), and Cool FM 96.9 (Abuja). For TV, it has had its most plays on Hip TV, SoundCity TV and Trace Naija. For streaming, “Rock” is No. 6 overall and No. 21 on YouTube NG.

Additionally, “Rock” peaked at No. 1 on the weekly Top 50 chart for 3 weeks.

Occupying No. 6 on the 2021 countdown is Teni’s “FOR YOU” with Davido – the song has tallied over 787 million radio impressions, 116 million TV impressions, and 22.4 million equivalent streams. It is highest song by a lead female artiste on the YTD Top Songs Chart.

“FOR YOU” has had its most plays on Max 90.9 (Abuja), Cool 96.9 (Lagos) and SoundCity 98.5 (Lagos) while it has received its most plays on TV on HipTV, Trace Naija & SoundCity TV. “FOR YOU” is No. 7 overall for streaming.

Plus, “FOR YOU” peaked at No. 1 for 7 weeks on the weekly TurnTable Top 50 chart.

Davido’s “The Best” with Mayorkun is No. 7 on the YTD Top Songs. “The Best” has posted over 830 million radio impressions, 142 million TV impressions and 17.9 million equivalent streams. It has had its most plays on Cool FM 96.9 (Lagos), Max 102.3 FM (Lagos) and SoundCity 98.5 (Lagos). For TV, it has received its most plays on HipTV, Trace Naija, and SoundCity TV. “The Best” is No. 13 overall on streaming and No. 7 on YouTube NG so far in 2021.

Additionally, it peaked at No. 1 on the weekly Top 50 chart for a week.

No. 8 on the YTD Top Songs is Wizkid’s “Ginger” with Burna Boy which has tallied over 766 million in radio reach, 238 million in TV reach and 17.1 million equivalent streams. “Ginger” has received its most plays on radio on Max 90.9 FM (Abuja), Cool FM 96.9 (Lagos) and Max 102.3 FM (Lagos). For TV, “Ginger” is the No. 1 song on TV so far having received its most plays on HipTV, Trace Naija and SoundCity TV. The song is No. 15 overall on streaming and No. 8 on YouTube NG so far in 2021.

Additionally, “Ginger” peaked at No. 1 on the weekly TurnTable Top 50 chart for a week.

Gyakie’s “Forever (Remix)” with Omah Lay is No. 9 so far in 2021. “Forever (Remix)” has posted over 691 million radio impressions, 121 million TV impressions, and 14.2 million equivalent streams. This includes the chart points for the original version of “Forever.”

“Forever (Remix),” which is the highest song by a non-Nigerian so far in 2021, has had its most plays on Cool FM 96.9 (Lagos), SoundCity 98.5 (Lagos) and Max 90.9 FM (Abuja). For TV, it has received its most plays on Trace Naija, SoundCity TV and Hip TV. For streaming, it is No. 5 on YouTube NG so far in 2021.

Additionally, “Forever (Remix)” peaked at No. 1 for four weeks on the weekly TurnTable Top 50 chart.

At No. 10 is Rexxie & Mohbad’s “KPK (Ko Por Ke)” which has tallied over 764 million in radio reach, 29 million in TV reach and 20.9 million equivalent streams. This also includes the chart points from “KPK (Remix)” with Sho Madjozi.

“KPK (Ko Por Ke)” got its most plays so far on radio on SoundCity 98.5 (Lagos), Cool FM 96.9 (Lagos) and Max 90.9 FM (Abuja). For TV, it has received its most plays on Hip TV, SoundCity TV and Trace Naija. The song is No. 9 overall on streaming and No. 10 on YouTube NG so far in 2021.

“KPK (Ko Por Ke)” peaked at No. 3 on the weekly TurnTable Top 50 chart.

Sourced From Nigerian Music