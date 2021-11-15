Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s ‘Sip (Alcohol)’ stays at No. 1 for a sixth consecutive week on the TurnTable Top 50

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, November 15, 2021.

Joeboy’s “Sip (Alcohol)” tallied 46 million in radio reach (down 5.4%), 3.8 million in TV reach (down 4.3%) and 3.01 million equivalent streams (down 9.6%). While the song dropped in activity on all platforms this week, it still leads streaming and TV charts, seventh week for the former and a second week for the latter.

Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido is steady at No. 2 on the Top 50 while Ayra Starr’s “Bloody Samaritan” remains at No. 3. Timaya’s “Cold Outside” with Buju spends a second week at its No. 4 peak while Fireboy DML’s “Peru” spends its 16th week at No. 5.

Ladipoe’s “Running” with Fireboy DML stays at No. 6 for another week while Zlatan’s “Ale Yi” returns to its No. 7 peak following the release of the artiste’s sophomore album, Resan.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the TurnTable Top 50; Reekado Banks’ “Ozumba Mbadiwe” jumps to No. 8 from No. 18 to become the artiste’s first top ten entry – it tallied 535,000 equivalent streams and 38.2 million in radio reach.

Wande Coal’s “Come My Way” flies to No. 9 jumping ten places from last week – the song tallied 443,000 equivalent streams, 37.3 million in radio reach and 526,000 in TV reach. Lojay & Sarz’s “Monalisa” falls 9-10.

Just outside the top ten is Flavour’s “Levels” at No. 11, Mayorkun’s “Holy Father” with Victony at No. 16 and Fave’s “Baby Riddim” starting at No. 21.

