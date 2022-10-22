Guinea’s ruling military proposes two-year transitional timeline

– Advertisement –





The ruling military in Guinea has now proposed to exit power in two years, according to government spokesman Ousmane Gaoual Diallo.

This shorter timeline for a transition to elections of 24 months is a revision of the earlier a 36-month timeline.

The regional body, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had earlier rejected the 36-month transition timeline.

A team of ECOWAS representatives visited Guinea to discuss a more “reasonable” transition to elections this week.

Government spokesman, Diallo told journalists on Friday that during a conference in December, the start of the 24-month period would be determined.

But the ruling junta has proposed to start the 24-month transition in January 2023.

ECOWAS said in a joint statement with the Guinean government that it had co-developed the 24-month timetable with Guinean authorities and that the bloc would provide technical and financial support to carry out the transition.

The military took power in a coup last September under Colonel Mamady Doumbouya who is now the interim president. ECOWAS imposed economic sanctions on Guinea.

He has been under pressure to restore civilian rule sooner than the 39 and then 36 months proposed earlier.

