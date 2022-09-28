Guinea massacre-accused sent to prison ahead of trial

Former Guinean dictator, Moussa Dadis Camara, and several of his co-defendants were sent to prison on Tuesday, after a brief court appearance.

Eleven former military and government officials will go on trial from Wednesday morning for their role in a 2009 massacre at a stadium in the capital, Conakry.

On 28 September 2009, a group of NGOs and opposition parties organised a pro-democracy rally at a stadium in Conakry.

Thousands of people gathered to protest against the possible candidacy of Camara in the presidential polls due to take place in January 2010.

He had seized power during a December 2008 coup, just hours after the death of the country’s first leader, Ahmed Sekou Toure.

But when Camara reneged on promises to step down, angry Guineans arranged the protests.

He has been accused of being responsible for sending the police and soldiers into the venue where they cordoned off the exits and opened fire indiscriminately on the crowd.

Over 150 people died and more than 100 women were raped during the attack.

Families want transparency

A judicial inquiry that ended in December 2017 referred dozens of people to the courts. But 13 years later, the victims and families are still waiting for justice.

They say they hope the proceedings that get underway in a newly built courtroom in Conakry will not be a mock trial, and that they will finally hear the truth.

The events of 28 September 2009 will forever be etched into the memories of Guineans, but it’s hoped that something positive will come out of the trial.

The Justice Minister says the proceedings will ensure that the country comes out with a new vision in which impunity will no longer have a place.

