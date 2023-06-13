Grammys announce Best African Music Performance category

Grammys has announced a new award category for African music called “Best African Music Performance”.

The US music industry’s top honours will now include a new category solely for African performers.

The latest move is to reflect the global appreciation for homegrown styles like afrobeats and amapiano.

Grammys said the “goal at the Recording Academy is to recognize and honor the very best in music from across the globe.”

Our goal at the #RecordingAcademy is to recognize and honor the very best in music from across the globe. Today, we’re proud to announce a new category for the 66th GRAMMY Awards – Best African Music Performance. Learn more: https://t.co/neBAQWE7cc #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/qJoQoF8PqA — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 13, 2023

The new category was announced on Tuesday by the Grammys and will be introduced at next year’s ceremony.

There would be two other new categories – Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording as well in the next edition of the Grammys.

Source: Africafeeds.com