You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

“Government No Dey Work for Nigerians” – 2face Idibia Tackles Politicians

Village Reporter ,
Home | News | General | “Government No Dey Work for Nigerians” – 2face Idibia Tackles Politicians
13-year-old Boy Testifies In Court How He Willingly Had S3x With 32-year-old Househelp For 8 months
#BBNaija: My heart turned to stone after five heartbreaks – Pere

<!– –>

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 11 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 1

<!– –>

The singer took to his official Twitter page to throw jabs at the government as he claims that they are CEOs in other foreign companies..

altalt

Nigerian legendary singer, 2face Idibia is not happy with Nigerian politicians.

The star musician has taken to his social media post to make this known.

The singer took to his official Twitter page to throw jabs at the government as he claims that they are CEOs in other foreign companies.

He made this tweet in popular Nigerian pidgin English.

Here’s what he tweeted;

“It’s safe to say that our whole government na expatriate government. Dem no dey work for Nigeria and nigerians one bit. Dem just be ceos for foreign companies. #2babathoughts”

altalt
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates

Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website

Loading…

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.