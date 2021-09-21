Home | News | General | “Government No Dey Work for Nigerians” – 2face Idibia Tackles Politicians

The singer took to his official Twitter page to throw jabs at the government as he claims that they are CEOs in other foreign companies..

Nigerian legendary singer, 2face Idibia is not happy with Nigerian politicians.

The star musician has taken to his social media post to make this known.

He made this tweet in popular Nigerian pidgin English.

Here’s what he tweeted;

“It’s safe to say that our whole government na expatriate government. Dem no dey work for Nigeria and nigerians one bit. Dem just be ceos for foreign companies. #2babathoughts”

