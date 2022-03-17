Gospel singer Tim Godfrey show off partner weeks after engagement

The music star took to his Instagram page on Thursday, March 17, 2022, where he shared a photo of his fiancee.

“Just take a look at the person I get to do Lifeeee with!!! @ericakatrina_ , you’re My greatest reward from God! I Love you My still waters😍❤️,” he captioned the photo.

“Meeting you changed my life. Meeting you brought unending smiles. Most importantly, meeting you was and is my GREATEST REWARD from GOD. Thank you for saying YES!!! I can’t imagine how I have lived without you all my life… but guess what? I would have Waited forever till we cross part,” he wrote.

Godfrey is a Nigerian gospel singer with several hit songs.

He is the founder and owner of the record label Rox Nation and also the Founder of Xtreme Crew.

