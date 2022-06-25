Gospel Singer Osinachi Laid To Rest Amid Tears

Posted by Ignatius Okpara Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Finally, Popular Gospel Singer, Osinachi Buried Un Abia Remains of popular gospel singer, late, Osinachi Nwachukwu, have been laid to rest at her father country home, in Isochi Umunneochi, Abia State South East Nigeria.

She died in April 8, 2022, in Abuja where she resides with her husband.

The singer of the popular Ekwueme song which popularized her was alleged to have been a victim of domestic violence prior to her painful demise.

It was reported that her death was linked to her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, who is standing trial before a Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital .

However, Nwachukwu had denied subjecting the late wife to any form of domestic violence, saying she died of a lung cancer, a claim the family of the late singer dismissed.

He is currently being remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility in Abuja.

