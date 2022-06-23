Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, announces engagement to WaterBrook pastor

Nigerian gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo, has announced her engagement to Blessed Uzochikwa, the resident pastor at WaterBrook Church.

The songstress shared pictures of herself and her fiancé via her Instagram page on Thursday.

“I am blessed to be blessed with @theofficialblessed,” she wrote in the caption.

“The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real. I love you sweet.”

Blessed also took to his Instagram page, where he expressed gratitude to God and affirmed his love for the singer.

“I’m the man the lord showed mercy! @mercychinwo thanks for saying yes! I LOVE YOU DEARLY

“Ecclesiastical 9:9

“Live happily with the woman you love through all the meaningless days of life that God has given you under the sun. The wife God gives you is your REWARD for all your earthly toil,” he wrote in the caption.