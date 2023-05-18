Google celebrates Africa Day with arts, African music

By Funmilola Gboteku

Google says it will unveil a range of programmes and activities to celebrate Africa’s diverse cultural heritage and provide opportunities for people all over the world to mark 2023 Africa Day.

Google Nigeria, Interim Lead, Olumide Balogun in a statement on Wednesday said Africa Day marks the founding of the African Union (AU) and celebrates the continent’s quest for unity.

According to him, the programme included six new pocket galleries on Google Arts and Culture.

Balogun said the galleries where curated by esteemed partners from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa, adding that the pocket galleries would offer an immersive experience of virtual exhibitions.

It will also provide a 360-degree view of artworks and artefacts, effectively allowing people to step into the heart of Africa’s cultural scene from wherever they were,” he said.

Balogun listed some of the partners as the Yemisi Shyllon Museum and Terra Kulture from Nigeria, the Mohammed Amin Foundation and National Museums of Kenya, and the University of Pretoria from South Africa.

He disclosed that each partner would present unique exhibitions that celebrate their respective regions, providing a diverse exploration of Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

“In previous years, YouTube Music has held the Africa Day Concert, showcasing present and next-generation African music talents.

“This year, YouTube Music will unveil an Africa Day playlist, featuring popular and trending songs from various African artists.

“This initiative will also involve the public, who will have the opportunity to submit their favourite African songs via YouTube Shorts for a chance for it to potentially feature on the playlist,” he said.

Balogun explained that the celebrations would also highlight African storytelling traditions through the “Stories and Storytellers of Africa”, an initiative on YouTube which would spotlight an extensive collection of African movies and series, celebrating the creators who bring these narratives to life.

According to him, alongside this, the “Showcase Your Africa” initiative would see YouTube partnering with content creators to share their perspectives on Africa, providing a glimpse into the continent’s diversity.

“Africa Day is a celebration of progress, unity, and the vibrant cultures that define the continent.

“We are excited that we can amplify these stories and experiences on our platforms,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Sourced From Nigerian Music