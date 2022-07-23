Good Music Friday Features Sounds From MI Abaga, Bnxn, Wande Coal, Yemi Alade And More

Advertisement

Nigerian artistes have made a note to always release new music every Friday and today is not any different. A couple of artistes have dropped new tracks and we’ll be looking at them.

Today’s New Music Friday sees Wande Coal team up with Bnxn (Buju) on a track he called ‘KENKELE.’ Seeing as we haven’t heard anything from Wande in a while, this was very much needed, and featuring Bnxn who’s known for bringing it when he’s called up for features is very much exciting. Penthouse signee, Cheque releases one as well and he’s called it ‘Holy Gee.’

The ‘Zoom zoom zoom’ rapper came into the music industry a couple of years back and has brought new light to trap music.

M.I Abaga drops one he dubbed ‘The Guy’ and Raebel features Ruger on the remix of a song which was released a while ago. The song is titled ‘Miniskirt’ and if Ruger is on it, it definitely means it is a vibe.

Nigerian female veterans in the industry, Waje and Yemi Alade also release an album and track respectively. Waje dubs her album ‘Waje 2.0’ and Yemi Alade’s single is titled ‘Begging.’

It’s quite a packed New Music Friday as Mavins young star Magixx also drops an EP, ‘Atom.’ The ‘Love don’t cost a dime’ young chap has recently gained favor in the eyes of fans and a lot of them are rooting for him. Big ups to record label, Mavins owner Don Jazzy for bringing young talents such as these into the limelight.

Ghanaian stars King Promise and Gyakie also drop new music today with King Promise dropping an album ‘5 Star’ and Gyakie blessing her fans with an E.P ‘My Diary.’

Gyakie became popular after she released her song ‘Forever.’ She later went ahead to do a remix with Nigerian singer and songwriter Omah Lay.

As is similar to every other Friday, today is no different as there’s a plethora of new music all around. It’s the weekend, time to sit back and relax and enjoy some good music.



Sourced From Nigerian Music