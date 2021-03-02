Golden Globes 2021 full list of winners

Amid the controversies that nearly marred the awards, the event was both emotional and historical. ‘ Black Panther’ star, Chadwick Boseman got honoured with a Golden Globe for his performance in Netflix’s ‘MaRainey’s Black Bottom’. The deceased actor won the Best actor in a film category.

‘Nomadland’ director, Chloé Zhao made history first woman of Asian descent to ever win the best director award. She is also the second woman to win in the awards’ 78-year history.

While Nigerian/British star actor, John Boyega bagged the best supporting actor in a series category for ‘Small Axe’, Netflix’s ‘ The Crown’ emerged one of the biggest winners of the night hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

See full list of winners:

Best supporting actor in a film

Sacha Baron Cohen -The Trial of the Chicago 7

Jared Leto- The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER

Leslie Odom, Jr – One Night in Miami

Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie

Brendan Gleeson -The Comey Rule

John Boyega – Small Axe – WINNER

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco -The Flight Attendant

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

Elle Fanning -The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Best animated film

The Croods: A New Age

Soul – WINNER

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True – WINNER

Hugh Grant -The Undoing

Ethan Hawke -The Good Lord Bird

Best screenplay

Promising Young Woman- Emerald Fennell

Mank -Jack Fincher

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin – WINNER

The Father – Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Best actress in a TV series – drama

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer -Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Emma Corrin –The Crown – WINNER

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best original song

Io Si Seen – The Life Ahead – WINNER

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Best score – film

The Midnight Sky (Alexandre Desplat)

Tenet (Ludwig Göransson)

Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste) – WINNER

News of the World (James Newton Howard)

Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)

Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER

Eugene Levy -Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef- Ramy

Best TV series – musical or comedy

Emily in Paris

Schitt’s Creek – WINNER

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best actress in a film – musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Rosamund Pike- I Care a Lot – WINNER

Michelle Pfeiffer- French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy- Emma

Best actor in a TV series – drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Bob Odenkirk -Better Call Saul

Josh O’Connor- The Crown – WINNER

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best film – foreign language

Another Round

Minari – WINNER

La Llorona

The Life Ahead

Two of Us

Best TV series – drama

The Crown – WINNER

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best supporting actress in a film

Glenn Close -Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster -The Mauritanian – WINNER

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film

Gillian Anderson -The Crown – WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter -The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon -Ratched

Best actress in a limited series or TV film

Cate Blanchett – Mrs America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman -The Undoing

Best limited series or TV movie

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best actor in a film – drama

Riz Ahmed -Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman- Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best director – film

Emerald Fennell -Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Chloé Zhao- Nomadland – WINNER

Regina King- One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin -The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best film – musical or comedy

Hamilton

Palm Springs

Music

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – WINNER

The Prom

Best actor in a film – musical or comedy

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel -The Personal History of David Copperfield

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – WINNER

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best actress in a film – drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday – WINNER

Frances McDormand -Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best film – drama

The Father

Nomadland – WINNER

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

