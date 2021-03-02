Golden Globes 2021 full list of winners
Amid the controversies that nearly marred the awards, the event was both emotional and historical. ‘ Black Panther’ star, Chadwick Boseman got honoured with a Golden Globe for his performance in Netflix’s ‘MaRainey’s Black Bottom’. The deceased actor won the Best actor in a film category.
‘Nomadland’ director, Chloé Zhao made history first woman of Asian descent to ever win the best director award. She is also the second woman to win in the awards’ 78-year history.
While Nigerian/British star actor, John Boyega bagged the best supporting actor in a series category for ‘Small Axe’, Netflix’s ‘ The Crown’ emerged one of the biggest winners of the night hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.
See full list of winners:
Best supporting actor in a film
Sacha Baron Cohen -The Trial of the Chicago 7
Jared Leto- The Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah – WINNER
Leslie Odom, Jr – One Night in Miami
Best supporting actor in a TV series, limited series or TV movie
Brendan Gleeson -The Comey Rule
John Boyega – Small Axe – WINNER
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Best actress in a TV series – musical or comedy
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco -The Flight Attendant
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
Elle Fanning -The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Best animated film
The Croods: A New Age
Soul – WINNER
Onward
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True – WINNER
Hugh Grant -The Undoing
Ethan Hawke -The Good Lord Bird
Best screenplay
Promising Young Woman- Emerald Fennell
Mank -Jack Fincher
The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin – WINNER
The Father – Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton
Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
Best actress in a TV series – drama
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer -Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Emma Corrin –The Crown – WINNER
Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Best original song
Io Si Seen – The Life Ahead – WINNER
Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah
Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Speak Now – One Night in Miami
Tigress & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Best score – film
The Midnight Sky (Alexandre Desplat)
Tenet (Ludwig Göransson)
Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste) – WINNER
News of the World (James Newton Howard)
Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)
Best actor in a TV series – musical or comedy
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso – WINNER
Eugene Levy -Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef- Ramy
Best TV series – musical or comedy
Emily in Paris
Schitt’s Creek – WINNER
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Best actress in a film – musical or comedy
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson – Music
Rosamund Pike- I Care a Lot – WINNER
Michelle Pfeiffer- French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy- Emma
Best actor in a TV series – drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Bob Odenkirk -Better Call Saul
Josh O’Connor- The Crown – WINNER
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best film – foreign language
Another Round
Minari – WINNER
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Two of Us
Best TV series – drama
The Crown – WINNER
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best supporting actress in a film
Glenn Close -Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster -The Mauritanian – WINNER
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helena Zengel – News of the World
Best supporting actress in a TV series, limited series or TV film
Gillian Anderson -The Crown – WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter -The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon -Ratched
Best actress in a limited series or TV film
Cate Blanchett – Mrs America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman -The Undoing
Best limited series or TV movie
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best actor in a film – drama
Riz Ahmed -Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – WINNER
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman- Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best director – film
Emerald Fennell -Promising Young Woman
David Fincher – Mank
Chloé Zhao- Nomadland – WINNER
Regina King- One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin -The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best film – musical or comedy
Hamilton
Palm Springs
Music
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – WINNER
The Prom
Best actor in a film – musical or comedy
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel -The Personal History of David Copperfield
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – WINNER
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best actress in a film – drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday – WINNER
Frances McDormand -Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best film – drama
The Father
Nomadland – WINNER
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7