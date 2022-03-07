Glass blowing company in Kenya is thriving after the pandemic

A glass blowing business in Kenya survived the pandemic and is now offering employment opportunities.

Anselm’s Kitengela Hot Glass was founded 30 years ago and specialises in recycling clear and green glass to make fine glassware and jewellery.

After surviving the economic hit from the pandemic, the company has just accepted their first female trainee.

“I was fascinated by the process of glass making and that piqued my interest. I had to motivate myself to know how to make glass just like them. I motivated myself in order to learn the craft”, said Elizabeth Simiyu, a 23-year-old trainee glass maker at Anselm’s Kitengela Hot Glass ltd

The company is located on the edge of Nairobi’s National Park and provides job opportunities to over 70 locals.

The more experienced craftsmen are keen to share their knowledge and skills.

“I have been working as a glass blower for the past 10 years and roughly for a person to know this kind of job to get to work with glass to do something, it takes roughly 5 years “, said William Gitonga, a 35-year-old father of four and glass maker at Anselm’s Kitengela Hot Glass ltd.

For the founder of the company, Anselm Croze, glass-blowing is an old craft that is skill-heavy and requires deep concentration.

“It is incredibly difficult to do, it is very magical to watch, it is also very magical to do, it is meditative, you have to be incredibly focused. It is very skill heavy so it takes years and years to learn how to do it well and properly and you never know completely how to be an expert” admits founder Anselm Croze.

Besides glass, the company also recycles paper and plastics while managing an educational facility that trains people who are interested in glass blowing.

Sourced from Africanews