Ghana’s opposition picks Mahama as candidate for 2024 poll

Ghana’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress, has picked former president, John Mahama, as it’s candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

Mahama since leaving office in 2017 failed to win power in the 2020 presidential election. He came second to President Nana Akufo-Addo in 2016 and 2020.

The former president now 64, secured 297,603 votes, representing 98.9% of votes cast.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming vote of confidence reposed in me by the party,” Mahama said shortly after the declaration.

“Let’s keep our collective sights firmly on the supreme objective of the NDC: leading Ghana out of the current abyss in which we find our country.”

John Dramani Mahama responds to NDC Presidential Primaries Victory | WoezorTV Special https://t.co/q7INDHEhFk — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) May 14, 2023

Mahama, came to power in July 2012, replacing John Atta Mills when he died unexpectedly. He was serving as vice president at the time.

He won the election in 2012 but lost in 2016 and is seeking the opportunity for a second and final term.

It is not clear who Mahama would be contesting against in the national election scheduled for December next year. The ruling party is due to pick its candidate later this year.

