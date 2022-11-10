You are here
Ghanaian YouTuber denied call to the Bar over her LGBTQ+ stance

A popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Elorm Ababio, also known as Ama Governor has been denied a call the Ghana Bar over her stance on LGBTQ+.

The rights activist successful completed the professional law program that saw her pass her exams and the required interview session but will not join her colleagues on Friday when they are formally declared lawyers.

Ama Governor said she received a letter from the Secretary to the General Legal Council informing her of the decision.

Some rights groups in Ghana have condemned the said rejection.

A complaint is said to have been received from a “concerned citizen” alleging that she ‘lacks good character’ due to her LGBTQ+ position and pronouncements.

She has made several videos publicly stating her sexual preferences and questioned why deny people the chance to decide their preferred sexual orientation.

A video recording of her YouTube content which showed her alleged “conduct unbecoming of an application to be called to the Bar” was attached to the complaint.

The development has sparked outrage on social media with many Ghanaian now signing an online petition to have her called to the bar.

Source: Africafeeds.com

