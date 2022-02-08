Ghanaian journalist jailed for making claims against President

– Advertisement –





A Ghanaian journalist has been jailed for fourteen days by a court after he was found guilty of contempt of court on Tuesday.

The Accra-based broadcaster working for Power FM, Oheneba Boamah Bennie was arraigned before a High Court.

He was captured on tape alleging that Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo met with some eight judges including the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah after the December polls in 2020 to influence a court ruling after the opposition filed a petition at the Supreme court.

The journalist was also fined ($468) ¢3,000 by the court presided over by Justice Elfreda Dankyi who said the 36-year-old was guilty of the charge against him.

“I have been magnanimous,” she told the court when lawyer for the broadcaster, Victor Kojoga Adawudu prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

Local media reported that the journalist was cautioned on the offences of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and publication of false news contrary to sections 207 and 208 (1) respectively of the criminal and other offences Act, Act 29/60.

He is said to have recorded a live video on his private Facebook page in which he was heard insulting and issuing series of threats to the President.

Source: Africafeeds.com