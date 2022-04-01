Ghanaian Entertainers Mock Nigerians Over Soccer Defeat

Ghana kicked Nigerians out to become first African country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup on Tuesday night, March 29, 2022.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify after drawing 1-1.

Reacting to this, John Dumelo took to his Instagram page to brag about how he knew Nigerians would fail.

Describing the Super Eagles as Super Chickens, he affirmed that he knew we would never qualify.

He went on to congratulate the Ghana team.

“I told you they were super Chickens!! congrats Black stars!!”.

Shatta Wale on his part, immediately went to the studio to compose a mockery anthem for the Nigerians.

He stated that how anthem should be changed to, “Naija don carry last , Naija don carry last, Naija don carry last ooo, Ghana scored them with a goal”.

This is not a surprise as the entertainers have often times dissed the country.

Kemi Filani news recalls John Dumelo had promised to trek from Ghana to Lagos if Nigeria beats Ghana in their country.

“Dear Super Chickens, I was very confident that you will not win this game. But before you leave for Naija I have free ginger from my farm for you. Yours truly, John Dumelo. Son of Likpe”.

Last year, Shatta Wale dragged Nigerian entertainment industry especially the music industry.

He bragged about selling his own music concert without the assistance of Nigerian artistes.

The statement got many Nigerians angry as they took turns to fire back at Shatta Wale, Burna Boy had slammed him for his words and a fight ensued between the two.

After going back and forth hurling insults at each other, Burna challenged Shatta to a wrestling match which he accepted.

Burna Boy wrote, “If Shatta or anyone has a personal problem with me, I’m still open to fight 1 on 1 and squash it after; the same way I’ve always been. Nobody will ruin the unity we continuously try to build for a stronger and better Africa.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music