Ghana VS Nigeria: Meet Top 4 Ghanaian curvaceous Ladies, Incomparable to “Niger” Models

For sometime now, Nigeria and Ghana had been struggling on social media for which of the black skin house the most gorgeous and beautiful girls in Africa. Without argument Nigeria has so much beautiful ladies same as Ghana, most of this beautiful queens are tag slay queen because they show up on social media with expensive fashion yet are poor in real life. This is why most musician in Africa like Rude Boy of Psquare singing a song title Audio money, everyone make it on Instagram. But what we discovered is that Ghanaians slay queen are not just slay queen but are sophisticated ladies, ladies with substance, and have their own money. So we are going to list 4 top Ghanaian Slay Queens who are also models that trends on social media.

1.Lady Afia – Is a Ghanaian model and fashionistas, she trends on Instagram with her models, she one of the African slay Queen that has enough cash in her bank account. She blends fashion with her big and curve butt. Her Instagram name is mi.lady_afia. Watch her.

2.Pamela Watara – Is an acteress, fashionist, model with one of the biggest breast and butt ever seen. The Kenya Ghanian is talented and she is a popular star. Her verified Instagram handle is iamnaturalpam.

3. Moesha Boduong – Is a talented actress and a photography model. A golden lady from Ghana, she floods the internet photo sharing site Instagram with her beautiful curves. Her official insta account is Moeshaboduong.

4. Jaye Love Is a Ghanaian DJ based in United State of America, the entertainer with a big butt and nice shape is one of our selected Ghanian slay Queen whose activity on social media is noticed with a lot of Instagram followers.

Now base on our findings what can you say about this slay queen. Do Nigerian slay Queen has what it takes to surpass them because currently the Ghanaian slayers are the top of African slay Queens.

Whats your thought.

