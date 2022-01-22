You are here
Ghana sacks national team coach after poor AFCON showing

Ghana’s Football Association (GFA) has sacked Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac.

The Ghanaian team performed poorly at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, exiting at the group stages.

The Serbian has now been relieved of his duties as Ghana prepares for its World Cup qualifiers in March.

Local media reported that the Sports Ministry of Ghana had directed the GFA to reconstitute the Management Committee of the Ghana Black Stars.

An emergency meeting was held between the Ministry and the Association on Friday.

At the meeting the black stars’ performance at the AFCON 2021 was discussed as well as preparations for the 2022 World Cup playoffs.

Ghanaians have been reacting to the news of the coach’s sacking.

