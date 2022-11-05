Ghana: Protesters demand president resigns amid economic hardships

– Advertisement –





Ghanaian protesters on Saturday demanded that their president Nana Akufo-Addo resigns amid a worsening economic crisis.

Thousands of them marched through Ghana’s capital Accra expressing displeasure at the state of governance and economic hardships.

It’s hurts that I didn’t start recording this guy early! The things he said eh! You can’t sit in your homes and talk and tweet and that’s it! #kumepreko #Ghana pic.twitter.com/pGAoh81sJb — Mutombo🪙 (@MutomboDaPoet) November 5, 2022

The protest led by a private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu is the latest of agitations coming from Ghanaian amid the current economic crisis.

“We are dying; citizens are dying; citizens can’t afford food; citizens are starving all because of malgovernance by President Akufo-Addo.

It never happened that you have a president in office and every time that the country borrows, the president’s family becomes richer; how?” Kpebu told the reporters.

“This can’t continue. We can’t borrow all the time and have Databank becoming richer all the time. Citizens have a duty as stated in Article 41 [of the Constitution] to ask the president to resign and this is not the first time that a president of Ghana is going to resign,” the lead protester added.

72 year-old woman begs President Akufo-Addo to resign immediately to save the country from total collapse#3NewsGH #Kumepreko pic.twitter.com/cBiQY7wHRi — #TV3@25 (@tv3_ghana) November 5, 2022

Ghana is facing its worst economic crisis in a generation. The cedi currency is in its worst state in 15 years, falling nearly 20% against the dollar, and consumer inflation is hovering at a 21-year high of 37.2%.

The country is yet to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the economy.

Source: Africafeeds.com