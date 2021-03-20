Ghana: Outrage after school rejects students with dreadlocks

– Advertisement –





There has been a huge public outrage in Ghana after a high school rejected two first year students because of their dreadlocks.

The students were refused admission to Achimota school in the capital, Accra despite being posted there by Ghanaian education service officials.

The school said it turned home the students because of their hair style and asked their parents to cut off the hair or find another school for them.

A former Ghanaian lawmaker, Ras Mubarak said “What the authorities in Achimota school have done constitutes a breach of articles 21(1)(c), 25(1), 26(1) 28(3) and 28(4) of our constitution. They have humiliated those kids on the basis of the kids’ Rasta culture.”

What the authorities in Achimota school have done constitutes a breach of articles 21(1)(c), 25(1), 26(1) 28(3) and 28(4) of our constitution. They have humiliated those kids on the basis of the kids’ Rasta culture. — Ras Mubarak (@RasMubarak) March 19, 2021

– Advertisement –



An education & Social Development Research and Policy Advocacy CSO, Africa Education Watch said “Denying a child access to education on grounds of natural hair is unconstitutional.”

GES is refusing to admit these students at Achimota SHS bcos of their Dread Locks. Denying a child access to education on grounds of natural hair is unconstitutional.

Our educ reforms is incomplete without full inclusion. GES, stop this! @yvonnenelsongh @ameyaw112 @yoadutwum pic.twitter.com/APvhwv5e04 — Africa Education Watch (@AfricaEduWatch) March 19, 2021

With public outrage growing over the incident among Ghanaians, the Education Service has now directed the school to admit the students.

🎹 Now that we’ve reached an amicable compromise between all parties, what are your thoughts on this? Please maintain decorum as you share your opinions. Thank you. 🇬🇭 PS : We encourage openness and awareness, dialogue, and a healthy balance of thought and challenge. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Uy0auN7ICg — Achimota School (@AchimotaSchool) March 20, 2021

Father of one of the male students, Raswad Nkrabea told local news outlet Citi FM that “I do hope that the school will follow through with the process,” in response to the directive by the education service.

– Advertisement –





This is not the first time students with dreadlocks, mostly children of Rastafarians have been denied admission in schools in Ghana.

They often face discrimination for keeping to the practice of their religion in a country that grants freedom of religious association.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds