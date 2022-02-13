Ghana Nigeria Music Awards-USA will link you to foreign investors, Rev. Lutterodt tells nominees

Reverend Counsellor Lutterodt is the Director of Communications for the Ghana Nigeria Awards Festival USA Awards . According to the Director of Communications, the awards scheme has been structured to give a fair playground to both Nigerian and Ghanaian musicians .

On TV3 ,Rev. Counsellor Lutterodt said the awards ceremony will be held outside any of these two countries , specifically Atlanta Georgia in the United States . According to the Counsellor, he expects all nominees to stimulate and canvass for votes to win their place in any category.

The exuberant and hardworking Counsellor Lutterodt also admonished voters to ensure that they vote for their choice . He added that the awards ceremony will provide an avenue for foreign investors to support the nominees or performers on the awards show.

In a discussion on TV3 with Nana Kwaku Addo, the Media General Group Entertainment Head, Counsellor and Sammy Flex had the opportunity to make their submissions on the same topic.

TV and radio personality Sammy Flex, mentioned that , the awards scheme is an innovative one ,first of any kind to measure and award the winners from these two countries. Sammy Flex also expressed worry that ,the awards scheme may not be fair considering the 200million population of the Nigerian music market as against the 35million population of the Ghanaian music market . He queried why musicians in Nigeria who have a huge fan base should compete with Ghanaian musicians who belong to a relatively far smaller market.

JUKELAFRICA is excited about the awards ceremony and how it will be held on a neutral ground . The venue for the awards is also highly attractive due to the size of the hall .

JUKELAFRICA sees all nominees as winners, for a huge award scheme such as this .

We implore all Ghanaians to support the awards scheme and to share the details with family and friends. Please do not hesitate to vote for your favourite nominee .

We wish the organisers the very best of luck and we hope to be at Atlanta Georgia, USA to bring more news to our readers . Kindly follow us for more details.

Content created and supplied by: JUKELAFRICA (via Opera News)

News )