Ghana: Lion kills an intruder at Accra zoo

A middle-aged man has been killed by a lion at a zoo in Ghana’s capital Accra.

The man is said to have broken into the lions’ cage, after which he was attacked and injured by one of them.

He has been confirmed dead after sustaining injuries. Authorities at the zoo do not know the motivation for the man’s actions.

The CEO of Ghana’s Forestry Commission, John Allotey in a statement said “Around 12:00 hours today 28th August 2022, officials of the Accra Zoo on a routine patrol, noticed a middle-aged man (an intruder) had jumped the security fences and entered the lions’ enclosure of the Zoo.

The motive of the intruder is yet to be determined. The intruder was attacked and injured by one of the lions, within the inner fencing of the enclosure.”

“The intruder has been confirmed dead from injuries sustained, and the body has been conveyed to the morgue,” Allotey added.

He noted that all the lions are in good condition adding that the “Forestry Commission wishes to assure the general public that no lion has escaped from the Accra Zoo.”

Really odd story. Man killed in Accra zoo after scaling into lion cage, according to officialspic.twitter.com/rd19bZE25h — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Ghana’s police service has said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In a statement it said “The Police have commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of” the man.

The victim who is yet to be identified was found dead in the lion enclosure of the zoo today, 28th August 2022. After the necessary forensic examination of the scene, the body was removed and has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) August 28, 2022

Source: Africafeeds.com

