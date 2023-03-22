Ghana jails five separatists following death of their leader

Ghana has sentenced five members of a banned separatist group Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF) to five years imprisonment.

Each of them would serve the five years in prison with hard labour, a court judgment said.

They were arrested in 2020 for attacking a police station and freeing inmates.

The separatists also blocked roads in an attempt to prevent people from other parts of Ghana from accessing the eastern Volta Region.

Their incarceration follows the death of their leader and founder Charles Kormi Kudjordi in 2021.

Prior to his death, Mr. Kudjordi also known as Papavi was arrested and arraigned in connection with the supposed independence declaration in October 2019.

The court said the actions of the five were “premeditated, aggravated and an affront to the national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country”.

They were also sentenced for belonging to a prohibited group, agitating for the Volta and Oti Regions to secede from Ghana.

The Western Togoland Rebellion is an ongoing separatist revolt led by the Ewe nationalist organisation Western Togoland Restoration Front against the government of Ghana.

The group seeks the independence of former British Togoland.

Source: Africafeeds.com