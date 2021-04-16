Ghana jails actress for posting her nude pictures online

– Advertisement –





Popular Ghanaian actor Rosemond Brown known as Akuapem Poloo has been jailed three months by a court for posting her nudes online.

She was convicted of the crime on Wednesday for taking her nude pictures with her son who was also half-naked and posting them on her Instagram page.

State prosecutors say the actor on June 30, 2020, celebrated her son’s seventh birthday by taking her nude pictures together with him.

The said post went viral on social media and after several complaints she removed the post and apologized.

Akuapem Poloo, admitted when she was first arrested that she posted the nude picture with her son unintentionally.

Prosecutors told the court that, the pictures and behaviour of the actor could impact negatively on the seven-year-old child.

They also told the court that the actor deliberately posted the nude picture together with her son.

Akuapem Poloo was charged with three counts of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence, a conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

The celebrity pleaded guilty to all three charges before she was convicted on her own plea by the court though she had initially pleaded not guilty.

The judge, Christina Cann, bemoaned the spate of nudity on Ghanaian social media space.

She said the punishment meted out to the actress must serve as a deterrent to others.

Ghana in 2020 approved a new law that seeks to punish persons who publish indecent images especially of children and women online.

The new law under the country’s Cybersecurity Act 2020 is an attempt to crackdown on taking and circulating or publishing of naked and sexual images of people.

Under the new law, persons who circulate naked images of others could face fines of between $5200 and $10,000 (GH 30,000 to GH60,000).

They can also face jail term as well from five, 10 to 15 or 25 years.

Source: Africafeeds.com

