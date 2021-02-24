Ghana is first in Africa to receive Covid-19 vaccines under COVAX

– Advertisement –





Ghana on Wednesday morning took delivery of 600,000 AstraZeneca doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The consignment arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital, Accra via an Emirates airline plane.

The government said the doses are part of the first batch of vaccines the country is acquiring through the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX) which Ghana among 92 countries have signed unto.

Ghana thus becomes the first African country to receive the Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.

#Ghana🇬🇭 becomes the first African country to receive #COVID19 vaccines from the COVAX facility. 600,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca doses arrived in Accra this morning. The delivery is the first wave of arrivals to continue in coming days. pic.twitter.com/1R5mVciEpv — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) February 24, 2021

The vaccines under COVAX are based on various factors, including a strong rollout plan & all regulatory steps in place.

Wednesday’s shipments represent the beginning of the largest vaccine procurement & supply operation in history.

The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti said about the delivery as a “historic milestone & a testament to what can be achieved when we come together for a common cause. Global solidarity & cooperation are essential in times of crisis.”

Today, #Ghana🇬🇭 is the first country in #Africa to receive #COVID19 vaccines as part of #COVAX. A historic milestone & a testament to what can be achieved when we come together for a common cause. Global solidarity & cooperation are essential in times of crisis. https://t.co/7BTcOiMQ59 — Dr Matshidiso Moeti (@MoetiTshidi) February 24, 2021

In a statement the government said vaccination will be conducted in phases among segmented populations.

The first segment of population to be vaccinated with this first batch of doses include health workers, adults 60 years and over, people with underlying conditions, frontline executive among others.

Arrival of Covid-19 Vaccine in Ghana pic.twitter.com/tWhwIYjdJn — Ministry of Information (@moigovgh) February 24, 2021

Ghana has however granted emergency authorisation for the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19.

Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund made the confirmation on Saturday about Ghana’s approval.

The Russian vaccine was approved by Ghana’s health ministry and the country thus becomes the 31st country to approve the Russian vaccine for use and would be the fifth African country to do so.

Source: Africafeeds.com

